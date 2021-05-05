Covid Surge: Local Trains Suspended In Bengal, Negative Covid Report Mandatory For Visitors

May 05, 2021
Poshan
Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced extensive restrictions in the state in view of the alarming spurt in Covid-19 cases.

Outlook Web Bureau 05 May 2021
Mamata Banerjee announced extensive restrictions in the state in view of the alarming spurt in Covid-19 cases.
File photo
outlookindia.com
2021-05-05T17:54:20+05:30
After taking oath as the chief minister of Bengal for the third time, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday announced extensive restrictions in the state in view of the alarming spurt in Covid-19 cases.

The decision to impose strict restrictions came after Banerjee held a high-level meeting with top officials. She said that metro rail and state transport services will be curtailed by 50 per cent from Thursday, as part of the newly imposed set of restrictions.

Banks will be operational from 10 am to 2 pm, and government offices have been told to make do with 50 per cent workforce, Banerjee said at the press meet.

The satte administration has also requested private firms to encourage work from home, the CM said.

"Local trains will be suspended from tomorrow. State-run transport and metro services will be reduced by 50 per cent. Starting May 7, air passengers will be allowed in Bengal only if they carry RT-PCR negative report, which is not older than 72 hours prior to boarding," Banerjee said.

She further underlined that people entering the state via long-distance trains and inter-state buses should also carry RT-PCR negative reports with them.

All shopping malls, salons, restaurants, bars, sports complexes, gyms, spas and swimming pools would continue to remain closed for the time being, Banerjee added.

(With PTI inputs.)

 

