Rajasthan Live Updates: Assembly Session Adjourned Till 1 PM; Victory Of People And Unity Of Congress, Tweets Ashok Gehlot

The Ashok Gehlot-led Congress government will move a confidence motion in the Rajasthan Assembly during the session that began today to counter BJP's no-confidence motion.

The session comes days after the top leadership of the Congress announced the return of Sachin Gehlot and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold.

11:25 AM: Assembly session has been adjourned till 1 pm.

11:11 AM: "We are bringing a vote of confidence, it always comes first. We have a big majority," says Rajasthan Minister Shanti Dhariwal.

11:10 AM: Rajasthan Assembly session begins.

11:02 AM: "As the Legislative Assembly session begins today, It would be the victory of the people of #Rajasthan and the unity of our Congress MLAs, it would be a victory of truth: Satyamev Jayate," Gehlot tweets.

10:30 AM: Even though the Congress party has brokered an understanding between Gehlot and Pilot factions for now, there are various challenges that lie ahead for smooth functioning of the government in Rajasthan. Read Here: Why Truce Between Gehlot And Pilot Stands On Fragile Ground

8:56 AM: The Congress on Thursday revoked the suspension of Bhanwarlal Sharma and Vishvendra Singh, two MLAs who had rebelled against the Ashok Gehlot government in Rajasthan.

8:52 AM: Sachin Pilot shook hands on Thursday with Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, the image marking the patch-up between the two party factions in the state ahead of the assembly session where the Congress government is set to face a floor test.

8:49 AM: The Rajasthan High Court will hear today the petitions filed by BJP MLA Madan Dilawar and the BSP challenging the merger of six MLAs with the Congress.

8:43 AM: The assembly session comes days after the top leadership of the Congress announced the return of Pilot and 18 other dissident MLAs to the party-fold.

8::40 AM: "We could have proved the majority even without Sachin Pilot and his loyalists but it would not have given us happiness. We will bring Vote of Confidence," said Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot at CLP meeting on Thursday.