<em>'Kya Khoob Thagti Ho, Kyun 5 Saal Baad Hi Dikhti Ho'</em> Posters Slamming Priyanka Gandhi Surface In Raebareli

Posters against Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra were spotted outside the party office in Raebareli on Thursday.

"Kya khoob thagti ho, kyun paanch saal baad hi Amethi mein dikhti ho (Why do you fool us and show up in Amethi only after five years)," one poster said.

The Congress general secretary is in Rae Bareli, during the second leg of her three-day Lok Sabha election campaign in Uttar Pradesh. Priyanka will be meeting party workers and will address public gatherings during the three-day visit.

The posters, spotted near the Congress office 'Tilak Bhawan' on Thursday morning, carried a photo of the mother-daughter duo.

One poster said the mother-daughter duo has never been seen in the city in times of crisis, but they are seen going to temples during election time.

Referring to Priyanka as the granddaughter of Firoz (Gandhi) and mother of Rehan, the posters said, "She (Priyanka) is seen in temples during the course of election."

"Votes were given so that they could serve (us) but Sonia-Priyanka disappointed us," the slogan on the posters said.

Another poster suggested that she wore saris just to influence voters.

Sonia Gandhi represents the Rae Bareli Lok Sabha seat in parliament. The seat is considered a Congress stronghold. Priyanka, on the other hand, said she will contest polls only if the party requires her to do so.

Uttar Pradesh will go to polls in seven phases, from April 11 to May 19. Counting of votes will take place on May 23.

