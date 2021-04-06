April 06, 2021
Poshan
Kunal Kamra, His Parents Test Positive For Covid-19

Kunal Kamra has quarantined himself at home, however, his parents have been admitted to the hospital.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2021
Popular stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and his family tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday.

Kamra has quarantined himself at home, however, his parents have been admitted to the hospital.

Kamra, 32, said he has informed those he came in contact with recently about his COVID diagnosis.

"My parents are COVID positive and they're in a hospital nearby. I'm COVID positive quarantined at home. I've spoken to everyone who I was in contact with.

"Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful," the comedian wrote on Twitter.

A day after recording more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 COVID cases, taking the tally to 4,62,302.

