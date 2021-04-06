Kunal Kamra, His Parents Test Positive For Covid-19

Popular stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra and his family tested positive for covid-19 on Tuesday.

Kamra has quarantined himself at home, however, his parents have been admitted to the hospital.

Kamra, 32, said he has informed those he came in contact with recently about his COVID diagnosis.

"My parents are COVID positive and they're in a hospital nearby. I'm COVID positive quarantined at home. I've spoken to everyone who I was in contact with.

"Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously and be super careful," the comedian wrote on Twitter.

My parents are Covid positive & they’re in a hospital near by. I’m Covid positive quarantined at home. I’ve spoken to everyone who I was in contact with. Me and my family will be fine soon. Please take the second wave very seriously & be super careful âÂÂðÂÂ½âÂÂðÂÂ½âÂÂðÂÂ½ — Kunal Kamra (@kunalkamra88) April 6, 2021

A day after recording more than 11,000 COVID-19 cases in a day - the highest so far - Mumbai on Monday reported 9,857 COVID cases, taking the tally to 4,62,302.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine