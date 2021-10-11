Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Kerala Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Using Snake

Kerala state police chief Anil Kant(DGP) described it as one of the rarest cases in which the accused has been found guilty on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

Kerala Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Using Snake
Sooraj (the convict) with his wife Uthra (killed by a snake bite) | Twitter

Kerala Man Convicted Of Killing Wife Using Snake
2021-10-11T15:32:40+05:30
Outlook Web Bureau

Outlook Web Bureau

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 3:32 pm

A Kerala court on Monday convicted a man for murder who killed his 25-year old wife using a snake.

Sooraj was alleged of killing his wife Uthra by letting a cobra bite her in her sleep in May last year.

His sentence would be pronounced on Wednesday, the Kollam sixth additional sessions court said.

Reacting to the court's decision, state police chief Anil Kant said this was one of the rarest cases in which the accused has been found guilty on the basis of circumstantial evidence.

Hailing the police team for investigating the case, he said it was one of the shining examples of how scientifically and professionally a murder case was investigated and detected.

"The case was a difficult one", he told reporters in Thiruvananthapuram.

He said the investigation team worked very hard analysing forensic medicine, fibre data, DNA of the animal and other evidences to crack the case.

(With PTI Inputs)

Kerala Murder National
