Arvind Kejriwal Lauds Frontline Workers As India Achieves 100 Crore Covid-19 Vaccinations Feat

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday congratulated the countrymen and lauded the frontline workers for their tireless efforts as India surpassed the 100-crore milestone in administering Covid-19 vaccine doses.

He said that the pandemic will be defeated unitedly.

Official sources confrmed that over 75 per cent of India's all eligible adult population has been administered the first dose at least and around 31 per cent has received both the doses of the vaccine.

"Congratulations to all the countrymen on administration of 100 crore vaccine doses.salute to the doctor's, nurses and frontline workers who made this happen. We the countrymen have faced this illness. We will together defeat it for once and all," Kejriwal said in a Hindi tweet.

The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with health care workers (HCWs) getting inoculated in the first phase. The vaccination of frontline workers (FLWs) started from February 2.

The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination commenced from March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

The country launched vaccination for all people aged over 45 years from April 1. The government then decided to expand its vaccination drive by allowing all above 18 to be vaccinated from May 1.