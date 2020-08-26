'Will Double Testing, Enforce Stringent Guidelines': Kejriwal After Delhi Records 1,693 New Covid-19 Cases In A Day

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said there has been a slight increase in COVID-19 cases in Delhi the last few days and the government will double testing for the virus in the coming days to address it.

"We will double COVID-19 testing in coming days; next week, 40,000 tests will be conducted per day in Delhi," Kejriwal told the media after chairing a high-level meeting to discuss the rising number of novel coronavirus cases.

"In the last 24 hours, 1,693 new COVD-19 cases have been reported in Delhi. We have a total of 14,130 COVID beds and of those, 10,448 are vacant," he said.

Health Minister Satyendar Jain, Chief Secretary Vijay Dev and senior officials were reportedly scheduled to attend the meeting this morning.

The chief minister further said there has been no death of Covid-19 patients in home-isolation since July 14.

"We have issued directions for stringent enforcement of COVID guidelines. Everyone should wear facemasks, maintain social distancing," Kejriwal added.

The city recorded 1,544 more COVID-19 cases and 17 deaths on Tuesday. It was the first time in over a month that the number of new infections crossed the 1,500 mark.