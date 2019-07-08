﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Karnataka Minister H Nagesh Reaches Mumbai After Quitting As MLA

Karnataka Minister H Nagesh Reaches Mumbai After Quitting As MLA

H Nagesh on Monday resigned and withdrew support to the H D Kumaraswamy-led government, delivering another blow to the shaky JD(S)-Congress coalition ruling the state.

Outlook Web Bureau 08 July 2019
Karnataka Minister H Nagesh Reaches Mumbai After Quitting As MLA
Twitter/ians_india
Karnataka Minister H Nagesh Reaches Mumbai After Quitting As MLA
outlookindia.com
2019-07-08T17:57:13+0530
Also Read

Karnataka minister and Independent MLA, H Nagesh reached Mumbai on Monday, hours after resigning and withdrawing support to the H D Kumaraswamy-led government in the southern state.

Nagesh reached the luxury hotel in suburban Bandra, where 10 MLAs of the ruling JD(S) and Congress are staying since Saturday.

Nagesh on Monday resigned and withdrew support to the H D Kumaraswamy-led government, delivering another blow to the shaky JD(S)-Congress coalition ruling the state.

Soon after putting in their papers, the 10 MLAs now staying at the hotel, had boarded a chartered flight to Mumbai and arrived there late Saturday night, sources close to them said.

Nagesh was recently inducted into the ministry as small scale industries minister.

The Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka has plunged into a crisis, and the ruling coalition faces the risk of losing its majority if the resignations are accepted.

The Maharashtra BJP has claimed, that it was not aware of the presence of 10 dissident MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) combine from Karnataka in Mumbai, even as a saffron party leader was spotted at the hotel where the legislators are put up.

Maharashtra BJP legislator Prasad Lad was seen at the hotel on Sunday and Monday. He did not speak to media.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau H.D. Kumaraswamy Mumbai Karnataka Maharashtra Congress-JDS alliance BJP National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Don't Blame BJP, Aircraft For Problems In Your 'Corrupt Alliance': Rajeev Chandrasekhar To Karnataka Dy CM
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Online Casino Betway Banner
Outlook VIDEOS

Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters