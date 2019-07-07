Karnataka Crisis: No Threat To Govt; Don't Worry, It Will Survive, Says Former CM Siddaramaiah

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday dismissed speculation that the Congress-JD(S) government in Karnataka could fall after at least 13 legislators from the ruling bloc submitted their resignations to the Speaker's office on Saturday.

"There is no threat to the government and it is going to survive," NDTV quoted Siddaramaiah as saying. "It is Operation Kamala, but don't worry, the government will survive," he added.

The MLAs have been flown to Mumbai and lodged at a hotel there.

Earlier, minister DK Shivakumar, Congress' chief troubleshooter in the state, said the party will call all leaders to a meeting and iron out differences. "I'm confident things will cool down immediately. In the interest of the nation and both parties, we've to run the government smoothly. I'm confident MLAs will come back," he said.

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge has alleged that the BJP was behind the political crisis in the state.

Kharge said he wants the alliance to run smoothly in the state.

When asked about the reports about the possibility of him being made the state's chief minister, Kharge said, "I do not know. I want this alliance government to continue. We want that this should go on smoothly. These are all flimsy information being fed to the press just to divide us."

Responding to resignation of party strongman Ramalinga Reddy, Kharge said, "Ramalinga Reddy ji is a senior leader and a Congressman. For long he has been holding Congress's fort in Bengaluru. Let us see what his grievances are and what we can do."

