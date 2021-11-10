Advertisement
Wednesday, Nov 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

Kanpur Metro: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Trial Run

Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath said that within the next four to six weeks, the process of metro trial will be completed and it will get launched for Kanpurites.

Kanpur Metro: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Trial Run
Kanpur Metro before trial run began | PTI

Trending

Kanpur Metro: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath Flags Off Trial Run
outlookindia.com
2021-11-10T14:13:02+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Nov 2021, Updated: 10 Nov 2021 2:13 pm

On Wednesday, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath flagged off the trial run of the Kanpur Metro and said the people of the city will soon have access to the best transport facility.

In his address at the trial run of the Metro between IIT-Kanpur and Motijheel here, he said, "Within the next four to six weeks, we will be able to complete the process of metro trial and get it launched for Kanpurites by Prime Minister Narendra Modi." 

Noting that the project is being completed before its scheduled time, he said,
"In the next four to six weeks, the people of Kanpur will have the best transport facility in the form of Metro Rail".

According to District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer, the operation of Kanpur Metro is scheduled to start from December 31. 

However, the chief minister has instructed that the commercial operation of Kanpur Metro should be started between December 15 and 20.

From the Magazine

New Style Sheet: Fashion Industry Goes Online To Beat Covid Blues

A Stitch In Time…How The Pandemic Changed The Fashion World

Wanted! A Desi Model For Fashion Education

Why India Needs Open Prisons To Revive Its Archaic Justice Delivery System

Pictures And Words: Holding Truth To Power In An Unequal World

The chief minister said the work on Kanpur Metro started on November 15, 2019. 

"For the last 19 months, the whole world and the country faced the global pandemic of Covid-19. Despite this challenge, the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation has achieved this feat.The central government has also contributed to this entire programme," he said.

Earlier, Managing Director, Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation, Kumar Keshav apprised the chief minister on the Kanpur Metro project.

Uttar Pradesh metro rail corporation tweeted the photos of the inauguration and informed that in the first phase, the metro will run between IIT Kanpur and Motijheel covering a distance of nine km, 

The second phase metro will run between Motijheel and Transport Nagar.

The Samajwadi Party, meanwhile, accused the BJP of taking credit for schemes launched in its regime.

"Foundation of Kanpur Metro was laid on October 4, 2016 in presence of then central minister Venkaiah Naidu and the then MP Murli Manohar Joshi. The BJP has nothing to its credit. It is only taking credit for previous government's work," a party spokesperson said.

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Yogi Adityanath Kanpur Metro National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi: After Bamboo Nets Fail, Water Being Sprinkled In Yamuna To Remove Froth

Delhi: After Bamboo Nets Fail, Water Being Sprinkled In Yamuna To Remove Froth

Who Is Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Covid-19 Third Wave: Five Predictions By Top Govt Experts That Have Gone Wrong

Devendra Fadnavis Preferred Appointing People With Criminal Background, Says Maha Minister Nawab Malik

Lakhimpur Kheri Violence: Forensic Report Reveals Weapon Seized From Ajay Mishra's Son Was Fired

Punjab Elections: AAP MLA From Bathinda Rural, Rupinder Ruby Quits AAP

Environment Protection, Discipline And Freedom From Diseases: PM Modi Greets People On Chhath Festival

NSA Meet: Ajit Doval Chairs Meeting To Discuss Recent Developments In Afghanistan

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Undeterred By The Frothing Yamuna, Chhath Devotees Throng Ghats in Delhi

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

Mary Kom, PV Sindhu, Bembem Conferred With Padma Awards

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

ICC T20 World Cup 2021: India Beat Namibia

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Xavi Hernandez Unveiled As Barcelona Coach

Advertisement

More from India

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

Covid19 India: 11,466 New Cases Recorded In One Day, Active Cases Lowest Since March 2020

MF Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil, FN Souza Among 75 Indian Modernists To Be On Display At Upcoming AstaGuru Sale

MF Husain, Amrita Sher-Gil, FN Souza Among 75 Indian Modernists To Be On Display At Upcoming AstaGuru Sale

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says

Pakistan: Journalists Face Problems Due To Crackdown On Media Laws, Report Says

China Has Made Huge Build-Up In Tibet Region, Army Needs Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

China Has Made Huge Build-Up In Tibet Region, Army Needs Broader Roads To Avoid 1962 War-Like Situation: Centre To SC

Read More from Outlook

Meet Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Meet Manjamma Jogathi, The Transgender Dancer Who Received Padma Shri

Outlook Web Desk / Manjamma’s journey started as a street beggar. She was sexually abused and was on the verge of suicide. From there, she emerged as a dancer.

The Rainbow Is At A New High

The Rainbow Is At A New High

Lachmi Deb Roy / Not only have LGBTQs become stars and protagonists in mainstream cinema, their identities and stories are explored in nuanced and detailed narratives

IND Vs NZ: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team?

IND Vs NZ: Is IPL The Route To Indian Cricket Team?

Priya Nagi / National selectors have included top IPL 2021 performers in the Indian cricket team for the upcoming T20 series against New Zealand.

Long Road To Freedom: Why The Fight Must Go On

Long Road To Freedom: Why The Fight Must Go On

Lachmi Deb Roy / LGBTQ rights activist, Harish Iyer, talks about multiple identities and many ideologies of the community, and how the fight for more rights needs to continue.

Advertisement