‘Kannan Gopinathan Doesn’t Complain No One Shed Tears For Him’: NC To Shah Faesal

Jammu and Kashmir National Conference has slammed former IAS officer Shah Faesal, who quit politics early this week, over his remark that Kashmiris did not protest against his detention. The Grand Old Party of J&K cited example of 2012 batch IAS officer Kannan Gopinathan and asked Faesal to remain steadfast.

In several interviews to different publications, Faesal has been saying that while he was in detention, no one in Kashmir protested against it. Faesal even stated in one Interview that people were happy and mocked him when he was arrested in August last year after the abrogation of Article 370.

The party has accused Faesal of sowing the seeds of despair and disillusionment and willfully causing “colossal harm and pain to the present generation and generations to come” by his contradictory stands.

“What is unfolding appears to have been scripted a year back. Just a year back these very people who are now accused of not shedding a tear responded to a fundraising call for the party launched and deposited lakhs within a jiffy,” National Conference leader and Member Parliament Hasnain Masoodi said hinting toward Faesal’s call of fundraising on establishing his party, J&K Peoples Movement last year in March.

Masoodi said it is the "pain for the oppressed and belief in the reasonableness" of the cause that makes one stand for people and not the expectation of tears to be shed and slogans to be raised for him. “The grievance of no tears makes us recall resignation in protest over 5th August 2019 decision of Kanan Gopinathan 2012 batch IAS Officer. He has no regrets and doesn’t complain that no tears were shed for him.”

Masoodi added, “In a land of widespread allegations of unmarked graves, enforced disappearances, hundreds including juveniles detained thousands of miles away from their homes, someone who decides to espouse their cause doesn’t count the tears shed and slogans raised for him.”

Faesal, former IAS officer-turned-politician said that during his detention for the past one year, he has realised that he should not “sell false dreams” to the people of Kashmir. Faesal had floated the J&K People’s Movement a year ago after he had quit the civil services.