Kamal Haasan Undergoes Leg Surgery, To Be Discharged Later This Week

Notable actor and politician Kamal Haasan on Monday underwent a leg surgery at a Chennai hospital and is currently stable, his daughters Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan said in a statement released on Tuesday. The two expressed gratitude to fans who supported and prayed for the eminent figure's speedy recovery.

"We would like to begin by thanking you for your overwhelming support, prayers, and genuine concern regarding our father's recent medical procedure. We are happy to inform all of you that the surgery was a success!", the statement, posted on Twitter, said.

On behalf of @ikamalhaasan here’s an update ! Thankyou for all the âÂÂÂÂ¤ï¸ÂÂÂÂ pic.twitter.com/poySGakaLS — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) January 19, 2021

The surgery was performed at Sri Ramchandra Hospital in Chennai.

Shruti and Akshara said the doctors, attendees and the hospital management are taking good care of their father.

"He is in good spirits and working towards speedy recovery. He will return home in four to five days. After a few days of rest and recuperating from the surgery, he shall be ready to interact with people as always."

Makkal Needhi Maiam chief had on Sunday said he would be undergoing a follow-up surgery on his leg.

The Haasan sisters expressed gratitude to people for the love and blessings showered on their father.

"We are grateful that your good energy will be a big part of your speedy recovery!," the statement concluded.

With PTI inputs

