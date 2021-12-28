Advertisement
Tuesday, Dec 28, 2021
JNU Circular On Counselling Session On Sexual Harrasment Criticized By Students' Outfits

"Such a remark creates a space where harassment in such lines will become rampant and will lead to become an unsafe space for women," Ghosh said.

JNU Circular On Counselling Session On Sexual Harrasment Criticized By Students' Outfits
Jawaharlal Nehru University Campus, New Delhi. | PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary

JNU Circular On Counselling Session On Sexual Harrasment Criticized By Students' Outfits
outlookindia.com
2021-12-28T16:11:31+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 28 Dec 2021, Updated: 28 Dec 2021 4:11 pm

A circular for a counselling session by JNU on sexual harassment, which says girls are "suppose to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends", has drawn the ire of student outfits who said it reeks of victim shaming.

The internal complaints committee (ICC) of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has uploaded the circular on the varsity's website saying that it will organise a counselling session on sexual harassment on January 17. It also said that such sessions will be organised on a monthly basis.

Under the subhead "why is the counselling session required", the circular said that it will make students aware about what consists of sexual harassment. It also said that students are being counselled during the orientation programme and on the inception of each academic year, they need to refresh their knowledge about the same, time to time.

It said that students will get to know what is sexual harassment and its prospective repercussions in the sessions. Listing out the benefits of these sessions, the varsity said that "the number of sexual harassment cases will be reduced for sure". "Dissipate any confusion related to sexual harassment. Anyone could get answer of one's queries related to sexual harassment," said the circular. It said that after getting 20 such forms for registration for the session, the ICC will organise such events on a monthly basis.

On the girls "suppose to know how to draw a tangible line between them and their male friends" statement in the circular, Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh said it was a victim shaming remark. “The ICC time and again in JNU has passed such regressive remarks or conducted itself in a way to moral police the survivor," she said in a statement.

"Such a remark creates a space where harassment in such lines will become rampant and will lead to become an unsafe space for women," Ghosh said. The left-affiliated All India Students' Association (AISA) concurred with Ghosh and called the counselling session a sham. "The ICC of JNU has come up with a notice regarding counselling session for JNU students regarding sexual harrasment. In one of the reasons for requiring such a session, ICC writes: 'girls are supposed to know how to draw a tangible line (between them and their male friends) to avoid any such harassments'. This exposes the attitude of victim blaming which the ICC has been practising," the student outfit said. 

"This counselling session is a sham and will only lead to making JNU an unsafe space for women," it said. The JNU administration replaced the Gender Sensitisation Committee Against Sexual Harassment (GSCASH) with the ICC in September 2017 in its 269th executive council meeting, a move which was extensively criticised by student and teacher bodies, apart from women's rights organisations. Both Ghosh and AISA demanded the reinstatement of GSCASH. 

-With PTI Inputs

New Delhi JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) JNU Student Sexual Harassment Sexual Harassment & Misconduct All India Students Association (AISA) National
