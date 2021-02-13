Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill Passed In Lok Sabha

With a voice vote, a bill to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of all-India services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre has been passed in Lok Sabha.

The Rajya Sabha has already passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The statutory resolution, opposing the ordinance which the bill has replaced, was rejected by the House. An amendment too was defeated by a voice vote.

With PTI Inputs

