February 13, 2021
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill Passed In Lok Sabha

Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill Passed In Lok Sabha

The Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021 has already been passed by the Rajya Sabha

Outlook Web Bureau 13 February 2021
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill Passed In Lok Sabha
Union Home Minister Amit Shah
Outlook Photo
Jammu And Kashmir Reorganisation Amendment Bill Passed In Lok Sabha
outlookindia.com
2021-02-13T16:50:32+05:30
Also read

With a voice vote, a bill to merge the Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) cadre of all-India services officers with the Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Mizoram Union Territory (AGMUT) cadre has been passed in Lok Sabha. 

The Rajya Sabha has already passed the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation (Amendment) Bill, 2021. 

The statutory resolution, opposing the ordinance which the bill has replaced, was rejected by the House. An amendment too was defeated by a voice vote. 

With PTI Inputs 

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Should The Tajikistan Earthquake Be A Wake Up Call For Himachal Pradesh?

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir J & K Reorganisation Bill National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos