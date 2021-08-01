J&K Police Issue Order To Deny Security Clearance For Passport, Govt Services For Stone Pelters

The CID wing of Jammu and Kashmir Police has issued an order to deny security clearance required for passport and other government services to all those involved in stone-pelting or subversive activities.

In the order issued on Saturday, the senior superintendent of police (SSP), CID, Special Branch (SB), Kashmir, has directed all the field units under it to ensure that the person's involvement in law and order, stone-pelting cases, and other crime prejudicial to the security of the state be specifically looked into during verification related to passport, service and any other verification related to government schemes.

“The same must be corroborated from the local police station records,” the order read.

The SSP also said digital evidence like CCTV footage, photographs, videos and audio clips, quadcopter images available in the records of the police, security forces, and security agencies be also referred during the verification.

“Any subject found involved in any such cases must be denied the security clearance,” the SSP, CID-SB, Kashmir said

(PTI inputs)

