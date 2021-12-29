Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

J&K Police Incorporates 'Black Panther' Vehicles For Anti-Terror Operations, Surveillance

According to the officials, the vehicles are fully air-conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit, power backup and other surveillance and security systems.

J&K Police Incorporates 'Black Panther' Vehicles For Anti-Terror Operations, Surveillance
Black Panther Vehicles

Trending

J&K Police Incorporates 'Black Panther' Vehicles For Anti-Terror Operations, Surveillance
outlookindia.com
2021-12-29T07:51:42+05:30
PTI

PTI

More stories from PTI
View All

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 7:51 am

Offficals on Tuesday informed that Jammu and Kashmir police has now inducted ‘Black Panther' vehicles armed with the latest technology and surveillance setup for anti-terror operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Director General of Police Dilbag Singh dedicated the upgraded version of Operations Command Vehicles (OCVs), named as ‘Black Panther', to Jammu and Kashmir Police at a ceremony here, they said.

The vehicles are fully air-conditioned, equipped with CCTV cameras, PTZ camera, 360 degrees view camera, public address system, flashlights, advanced medical kit, power backup and other surveillance and security systems, the officials said.

The DGP said with the help of these vehicles, police would be able to effectively monitor a suspect location.

Citing the example of the Nagrota encounter, he said Operations Command Vehicles used during the gunfight proved extremely useful in neutralising the terrorists.

From the Magazine

AFSPA: Memories And Mourning In Nagaland’s Cycle Of Violence

Manipur Under AFSPA: Poignant Stories Of Rape, Fake Encounter And Unending Wait For Justice

Back To Where It Began: Six Decades Later, Assam Continues To Bleed Under AFSPA

Darkness At Noon: Stories Of Pain And Suffering In Battle-Scarred Kashmir

AFSPA: A Law That Is Discriminatory, Exclusionary, Racist

To augment the efficiency and capabilities of our dedicated force, the vehicles have been provided to all ranges of the Kashmir Zone, Singh said.

He said in the Jammu zone, the vehicles have been provided to Jammu district. J-K Police is planning to provide these vehicles to all districts in both Kashmir and Jammu zones, he added. 

Tags

PTI Jammu Black Panther Jammu and Kashmir Police National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 781, Fresh 9,195 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Covid-19 India Update: Omicron Tally Reaches 781, Fresh 9,195 Coronavirus Cases Reported

Covid-19: Corbevax, Covovax Approval Brings Spotlight On India-US Collaboration

Maharashtra: Imposter Detained For Entering Army Camp In Nashik

Delhi: Meeting Between Doctors, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya Fails; Strike To Continue

Yearender 2021: For Prashant Kishor, It's A Year Of Supreme Satisfaction

Mumbai Covid-19 Cases Surge By Shocking 70%, Delhi By 50% | Highlights

Ludhiana Court Blast: SFJ's Jaswinder Singh Multani Arrested In Germany After India Shares Inputs

Rani Padmini Controversy: Light and Sound Show Stopped In Chittorgarh Fort As BJP MP Raises Objection

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

IND Vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3: India Lead South Africa By 146 Runs

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Delhi Doctors' Protests Against Delay In NEET-PG Flares Up

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Environment: The Year That Was 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Biggest Newsmakers From Entertainment In 2021

Advertisement

More from India

'Doctors Should Be In Hospital, Not On Streets': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

'Doctors Should Be In Hospital, Not On Streets': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal to PM Modi

Vikram Misri Appointed As New Deputy National Security Adviser | Who Is He?

Vikram Misri Appointed As New Deputy National Security Adviser | Who Is He?

Omicron Scare: Delhi Reports 496 Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since June 4

Omicron Scare: Delhi Reports 496 Covid-19 Cases, Highest Since June 4

Covid-19 Vaccination For Children: Gujarat Govt To Set Up Camps At Schools

Covid-19 Vaccination For Children: Gujarat Govt To Set Up Camps At Schools

Read More from Outlook

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Yearender 2021 | Prashant Kishor: A Year of Supreme Satisfaction

Snigdhendu Bhattacharya / Poll strategist Prashant Kishor’s successes can largely be attributed to a ‘stalemate in the Indian political scene.’

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Haridwar Dharam Sansad: Pakistan Lodges Strong Protest Against Hate Speech In India

Seema Guha / Pakistan summoned Indian Charge d'Affaires in Islamabad, Suresh Kumar over the open call for violence against Muslims in an event in Haridwar.

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Transforming Fandom, 2021 Has Been The Year Of Sports NFTs

Ankit Wadhwa / Sports NFTs are becoming a rage. If it’s NBA and NFL in the USA, cricket is catching the imagination of digital collectors who love to buy, brag and bargain.

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Kapurthala Lynching A 'Planned Murder'? Police Say No Evidence Of 'Sacrilege'

Ashutosh Sharma / The mob lynching of a young man inside a Gurudwara near Nijampur village in Kapurthala in Punjab has led to arrests and outrage.

Advertisement