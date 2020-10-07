October 07, 2020
Corona
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  J&K: Militants Open Fire At BJP Leader, PSO Killed

J&K: Militants Open Fire At BJP Leader, PSO Killed

Militants attacked local BJP leader Ghulam Qadir at Ganderbal in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Outlook Web Bureau 07 October 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
J&K: Militants Open Fire At BJP Leader, PSO Killed
Security forces during a search operation after a militant attack at Srinagar-Jammu National highway, at Pampore in Pulwama District of South Kashmir last week.
PTI
J&K: Militants Open Fire At BJP Leader, PSO Killed
outlookindia.com
2020-10-07T11:35:48+05:30
Also read

A police constable was killed in a militant attack on Tuesday evening in Ganderbal district, around 25 km northwest of Srinagar. Police constable and personal security officer (PSO) of local BJP leader Ghulam Qadir was shot at by militants.

A Srinagar based police spokesman said that militants on Tuesday evening, fired upon BJP leader Ghulam Qadir at his residence in Nunar Ganderbal. According to the police, the BJP leader was accompanied by his PSO constable Altaf Hussain.

In the exchange of fire that followed, militant Shabir Ahmad of Pulwama was killed, the police said. PSO Atlaf Hussain was wounded and later succumbed to his injuries.

Meanwhile, two militants were killed in a night-long encounter with security forces at Shopian’s Sugan village, 60 kms south of Srinagar. Police said that two unidentified militants have been killed and a search operation is on, in the area. Fearing protests over the killing of the two militants, the government has snapped internet service in south Kashmir’s Shopian district.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Bombay High Court Grants Bail to Actor Rhea Chakraborty

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Jammu and kashmir BJP Police Encounter National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos