J&K Govt Gets Nine More Oxygen Plants From Germany

Jammu and Kashmir government has imported nine medical oxygen generation plants from Germany and with it, the region’s total medical oxygen generating capacity has reached 60,000 litres per minute, which doctors say is sufficient to meet the present demand. They also say that Jammu and Kashmir is going for a better oxygen delivery system.

“At present, J&K has 40 functional oxygen generation plants and the addition of nine more would enhance the availability of medical oxygen in hospitals of J&K raising it to more than 60,000 LPM,” a government spokesman said.

The state-of-the-art pressure swing adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants, manufactured in Europe, were airlifted from Frankfurt, Germany by an Indian Air Force C-17 cargo plane on June 5 and delivered at Srinagar Airport on June 7 morning. The earlier consignment of seven plants was also brought in by the Indian Air Force on May 17.

Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha said the government’s goal is to augment the medical supply across Jammu and Kashmir with a vision to tackle any future health emergencies. “Medical infrastructure capacities will be upgraded across the board", Sinha added.

Five of these new plants with a generation capacity of 4000 LPM will be installed in the hospitals of Kashmir and the remaining four with a generation capacity of 4400 LPM will be installed in Jammu hospitals.

On Monday 1440 new positive cases of Covid-19, 338 from the Jammu division, and 1102 from Kashmir were reported. On the same day, 23 Covid-19 deaths have been reported from different hospitals, eight from Jammu and 15 from Kashmir. Presently there 26741 are active positive in the region.

