J&K Government Asks Deputy Commissioners To Submit Details Of Employees’ Political Activities

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Friday issued an “urgent” order, asking the deputy commissioners (DC) of 10 districts in the Valley to forward the details of all employees who will complete 22 years of service or attain the age of 48 by December 2021. The government has given a deadline of five days to the DCs to submit the data. The order issued by the office of the divisional commissioner (Kashmir) states that the “matter may be treated as most urgent.”

The order also sought the DCs to specify if the employees have been involved in any political activity or in cases of law-and-order, including militancy, stone-throwing activities, etc. The DCs have further been requested to state if any FIRs have been registered against the employees.

“Information of these employees may be forwarded to this office (soft/hard copy) within five days positively in the enclosed excel format for further course of action,” the order reads. The order further states that the DCs should ensure that no such employee who fits into this category must be left out from their list.

Divisional commissioner, Kashmir, Pandurang K. Pole informed Outlook, that the order is the same as a previous one.

“Around three months ago, the government had issued an order to review the competency of employees who have completed 22 years of service or attained 48 years of age. For this reason three-four committees have been constituted in various departments. The DCs act as heads of department of various committees and as the HoD of the revenue department I have to collect the data of all employees employed there,” Pole said.

