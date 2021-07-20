J&K Cop's Wife, Daughter Wounded After Militants Open Fire On Family

In a shocking incident, the wife and daughter of a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir were injured after unidentified militants barged into their house on Monday evening and opened indiscriminate fire. The incident occurred in the Verinag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

According to the police, the militants fired indiscriminately at the wife and the daughter of police constable Sajad Ahmad Malik, wounding both. They have been identified as Naidha Jan, wife of Malik and their daughter as Madhiya. The wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The police constable wasn’t reportedly present at his house at the time of the attack.

This is the second such attack in recent months. On June 28, special police officer Fayaz Ahmad, his wife, and daughter were killed after militants barged into his house in the Hariparigam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district and opened fire. Fayaz Ahmed died on the spot and his wife and daughter succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

