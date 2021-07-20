July 21, 2021
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  J&K Cop's Wife, Daughter Wounded After Militants Open Fire On Family

J&K Cop's Wife, Daughter Wounded After Militants Open Fire On Family

Militants opened indiscriminate fire at the wife and daughter of police constable Sajad Ahmad Malik inside their home, wounding both.

Naseer Ganai 20 July 2021, Last Updated at 7:05 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
J&K Cop's Wife, Daughter Wounded After Militants Open Fire On Family
J&K cop attacked by unidentified militants who shot at his wife and daughter | Image for representation
PTI
J&K Cop's Wife, Daughter Wounded After Militants Open Fire On Family
outlookindia.com
2021-07-21T07:05:05+05:30

In a shocking incident, the wife and daughter of a policeman in Jammu and Kashmir were injured after unidentified militants barged into their house on Monday evening and opened indiscriminate fire. The incident occurred in the Verinag area of South Kashmir’s Anantnag district, police said.

According to the police, the militants fired indiscriminately at the wife and the daughter of police constable Sajad Ahmad Malik, wounding both. They have been identified as Naidha Jan, wife of Malik and their daughter as Madhiya. The wounded have been shifted to a nearby hospital. The police constable wasn’t reportedly present at his house at the time of the attack. 

This is the second such attack in recent months. On June 28, special police officer Fayaz Ahmad, his wife, and daughter were killed after militants barged into his house in the Hariparigam area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pulwama district and opened fire. Fayaz Ahmed died on the spot and his wife and daughter succumbed to her injuries at a hospital.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

UP: 17-Year-Old Girl Found Hanging From Bridge

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Naseer Ganai Anantnag Jammu and Kashmir National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos