February 02, 2020
J&K: Civilians, CRPF Jawan Injured In Grenade Attack In Srinagar's Lal Chowk

Militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area.

Outlook Web Bureau 02 February 2020
Security forces patrol streets in Srinagar, J&K.
File photo
2020-02-02T13:56:11+0530

A security force jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on Sunday, police said.

Militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said.

The CRPF jawan and the four civilians injured in the explosion were shifted to a hospital, he said.

The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market,  also known as Sunday market, the official said. 

Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.

