J&K: Civilians, CRPF Jawan Injured In Grenade Attack In Srinagar's Lal Chowk

A security force jawan and four civilians were injured in a grenade attack by militants on CRPF personnel in Lal Chowk area of Srinagar on Sunday, police said.
Militants hurled a grenade on the CRPF personnel posted on duty near Pratap Park in busy Lal Chowk area of the city, a police official said.
The CRPF jawan and the four civilians injured in the explosion were shifted to a hospital, he said.
The loud explosion caused panic among the people, especially those who had come to the weekly flea market, also known as Sunday market, the official said.
Security forces have cordoned off the area, he added.
Cow Urine, Dung Can Treat Coronavirus, Says Hindu Mahasabha President Swami Chakrapani Maharaj
'...Sirf Hinduon Ki Chalegi': Man Opens Fire Near Shaheen Bagh Protest Site
Budget 2020: Income Tax Rate Cuts For Those Who Forego Reliefs, Exemptions
Union Budget 2020 Highlights: New Reforms Will Give Push To Economy, Says PM Modi
Former India International Madan Lal Named In Cricket Advisory Committee
Chennai City FC Vs Mohun Bagan Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch I-League Football Match
Real Vs Atletico: Real Announce Squad For Madrid Derby, Key Players Miss Out
New Zealand Vs India, 4th T20I: Colin Munro Hails Team India