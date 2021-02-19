February 19, 2021
Corona
Jharkhand HC Rejects Lalu's Bail Plea In Dumka Case; No Immediate Release From Jail

The court turned down the bail application filed by the RJD chief and asked him to file a fresh application after two months

Outlook Web Bureau 19 February 2021
RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav
Dashing his chance of immediate release from jail, the Jharkhand High Court rejected the bail plea filed by Lalu Prasad in a fodder scam case. 

Justice Aparesh Kumar Singh dismissed the RJD President's bail application in the Dumka treasury case, an offshoot of the multi-crore rupees fodder scam.

The court said since the RJD supremo has to serve two more months in jail to complete half of the tenure of his total sentence in the case, the bail plea is not granted and asked him to file a fresh application after two months.

Prasad has already acquired bail in three out of the four cases of the fodder scam in which he has been convicted and acceptance of his request in the case related to the illegal withdrawal of Rs 3.13 crore from the Dumka treasury could have helped him come out of the jail.

Prasad is in AIIMS Delhi presently.

With PTI Inputs 

