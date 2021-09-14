Tuesday, Sep 14, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
National Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Will Issue Warrant If Kangana Does Not Appear In 6 Days, Says Mumbai Court

Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Will Issue Warrant If Kangana Does Not Appear In 6 Days, Says Mumbai Court

Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Will Issue Warrant If Kangana Does Not Appear In 6 Days, Says Mumbai Court
Javed Akhtar(Left) and Kangana Ranaut(Right) | File Photo

The court ruled in the favour of Kangana Ranaut's plea seeking exemption from personal appearance for the day in the criminal defamation complaint filed by lyricist Javed Akhtar. The next date has been set to 20th September

Trending

Javed Akhtar Defamation Case: Will Issue Warrant If Kangana Does Not Appear In 6 Days, Says Mumbai Court
outlookindia.com
2021-09-14T14:07:59+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 14 Sep 2021, Updated: 14 Sep 2021 2:07 pm

As the Javed Akhtar defamation matter came up for hearing in a Mumbai Court today, Ranaut's lawyer requested that she be exempted from appearance for the day as she was not keeping well.
The lawyer submitted a medical certificate before the court and said the actor has been traveling for the promotion of her film and has "developed COVID-19 symptoms".
However, Akhtar's lawyer said this is an orchestrated tactic to delay the case proceedings.
The lyricist's lawyer further said Ranaut has refused to appear before the court for one reason or the other since summons were issued to her in February this year.
After hearing the submissions, metropolitan magistrate R R Khan allowed Ranaut to be exempted from appearance for the day. He then posted the matter for hearing on September 20.
The magistrate said if Kangana fails to appear on the next hearing, a warrant will be issued against her.
Last Thursday, the Bombay High Court dismissed a plea filed by Ranaut seeking to quash the proceedings initiated against her by the local court on the criminal defamation complaint filed by Akhtar.
Justice Revati Mohite-Dere had said in the order that there was no procedural illegality or irregularity in the Andheri metropolitan magistrate's order initiating the proceedings.
Akhtar (76) had filed a complaint in the magistrate's court in November last year, claiming that Ranaut had made defamatory statements against him in a television interview, which he said, "damaged his reputation".
In his complaint, Akhtar claimed that Ranaut dragged his name during an interview while referring to a 'coterie' existing in Bollywood, following the alleged suicide committed by actor Sushant Singh Rajput in June last year.
(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Kangana Ranaut Javed Akhtar Mumbai Judiciary Bollywood National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

More from India

Supreme Court Refuses To Reopen Decision To Grant Reservations In Promotions To SCs, STs

Supreme Court Refuses To Reopen Decision To Grant Reservations In Promotions To SCs, STs

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamata Didn't Mention Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

President Ram Nath Kovind To Address Special Session Of Himachal Assembly On Friday

Hindi Diwas: Amit Shah Says Hindi Is 'Friend' Of All Indian Languages

'TMC Trying To Kill Me', Says BJP MP As More Bombs Explode Outside His Home In West Bengal

Punjab Polls: Prakash Singh Badal Missing From First List Of SAD’s 64 Candidates

New Gujarat Cabinet To Take Oath In Two Days: All You Need To Know

West Bengal Advocate General Kishore Datta Resigns Citing 'Personal Reasons'

Photo Gallery

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Met Gala 2021: All the Red Carpet Looks

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Bhupendra Patel Takes Oath As Gujarat CM

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

Moscow Stand Up Paddle Surfing Festival 2021

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

MTV VMAs 2021: And The Winners Are…

Advertisement

More from India

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

I&B Ministry Launches Telegram Account To Counter Fake News

I&B Ministry Launches Telegram Account To Counter Fake News

Kannur Political Violence: Two Injured As CPI(M), BJP Workers Clash In Kerala CM's Constituency

Kannur Political Violence: Two Injured As CPI(M), BJP Workers Clash In Kerala CM's Constituency

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee Greet People On Hindi Diwas

PM Modi, Mamata Banerjee Greet People On Hindi Diwas

Read More from Outlook

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Why Politicians Trust Good Ol’ Yatra To Reach Voter’s Heart

Bhavna Vij-Aurora / It started with Mahatma Gandhi marching to Dandi and mobilising the masses against the colonial government. Now every party takes the ­roadshow route to the election ring.

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Bhawanipur Bypoll: Mamta Didn't Name Criminal Cases In Nomination Papers, BJP Tells EC

Outlook Web Desk / The West Bengal BJP unit lodged a complaint with the Election Commission against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee who is set to contest the upcoming bypoll elections from Bhawanipur.

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Jet Airways Take-off: Can The New Management Overcome These Challenges?

Neeraj Thakur / Airlines all over the world have suffered heavy losses due to restrictions on travel to contain the Covid-pandemic, pushing them to resort to cost-cutting measures and operating with a leaner workforce.

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

PM Modi Lays Foundation Stone For Raja Mahendra Pratap Singh University In Aligarh, Praises Yogi Govt In UP

Outlook Web Desk / Before 2017, UP governance was in the hands of 'goondas' and 'mafias', but today such elements are behind bars, PM said. Naming the university after the Jat Figure is met with controversy.

Advertisement
/