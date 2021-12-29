Advertisement
Wednesday, Dec 29, 2021
Jammu & Kashmir Police Thwarts PDP's Protest March

The Jammu and Kashmir government on Monday opened the Union Territory to the country's real estate investors by signing Memorandum of Understanding for projects pertaining to housing, hotel and other commercial activities worth nearly Rs.19,000 crore.

2021-12-29T17:49:41+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 29 Dec 2021, Updated: 29 Dec 2021 5:49 pm

PDP's youth wing arranged  for a march to the Raj Bhawan in Jammu, protesting against what it called “brazen sale of resources” to corporate houses.  Their protest stemmed from the incident of Jammu and Kashmir administration signed 39 MoUs with the country's real estate investors.

However, they said the police stopped them from marching ahead. Raising slogans against the BJP and lieutenant governor administration, protesters from the Peoples Democratic Party alleged that the Centre, under the garb of bringing investment, was selling resources of the erstwhile state to corporate houses. 

“On the one hand, the BJP government has assured to secure the culture identity and jobs of people of Ladakh region while on the other, Jammu and Kashmir is being thrown open for non-locals endangering its unique culture and ethnical identity,” a party leader said.

He claimed, the PDP will not be a mute spectator to the “brazen loot” by the administration which has no stake in the society.

The PDP members accused the officers of making policies without understanding the ground realities. “The only duty the administration is discharging is to blindly follow and implement dictates from Delhi and Nagpur,” the leader said. 

(With PTI Inputs)

