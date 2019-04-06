﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Jaitley Is Showing Faith In 'Diary Entries' To Make Bogus Allegations: Congress On VVIP Chopper Case

Jaitley Is Showing Faith In 'Diary Entries' To Make Bogus Allegations: Congress On VVIP Chopper Case

The Congress had said on Friday that the ED charge sheet filed in the Agusta case before a Delhi court was a "cheap election stunt" to divert people's attention.

Outlook Web Bureau 06 April 2019
Jaitley Is Showing Faith In 'Diary Entries' To Make Bogus Allegations: Congress On VVIP Chopper Case
Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala
File Photo
Jaitley Is Showing Faith In 'Diary Entries' To Make Bogus Allegations: Congress On VVIP Chopper Case
outlookindia.com
2019-04-06T14:29:52+0530
Also Read

The Congress on Saturday hit back at Arun Jaitley for making allegations in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case, saying the Finance Minister is showing immense faith in "diary entries" to level "bogus" charges, even as the BJP is "mute" on Sahara and Yeddy diaries.

Jaitley had said the Congress should answer as to who were referred to as "RG", "AP" and "FAM" in documents cited by the ED in the AgustaWestland VVIP choppers case and added that Swiss police had also seized papers carrying similar initials in its raids in connection with the case in 2013.

Hitting back, Congress's chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala tweeted: "Suddenly, FM shows immense faith in 'Diary entries' to make Bogus Allegations! What's good for the goose is good for the gander!"

"Why is PM Modi & BJP silent on Sahara Diaries? Why is PM Modi & BJP mute on Yeddy Diaries? Duplicity & Doublespeak is ingrained in BJP's DNA," he said.

The purported Sahara diaries, which listed alleged pay-offs to politicians, were recovered following raids conducted in November 2014.

The 'Yeddy diaries' refer to former Karnataka chief minister B S Yeddyurappa's purported diary which the Congress claimed had details of "bribes" paid to BJP leaders.

The BJP had dismissed all such allegations.

The Congress had said on Friday that the ED charge sheet filed in the Agusta case before a Delhi court was a "cheap election stunt" to divert people's attention from the "imminent defeat" of the Modi government in the polls.

Claiming that oral evidence corroborates what was found in the diaries, Jaitley had said the probe agencies began an investigation in 2013 when the Congress-led UPA was in power.

According to the ED charge sheet, Michel is understood to have identified the initials "AP" as Ahmed Patel, the senior Congress leader close to the Gandhi family. However, Michel has filed an application in a Delhi court on Friday claiming he has not named anybody in connection with the deal.

Patel on Friday hit out at the government over the Enforcement Directorate charge sheet, saying "baseless and laughable" allegations and "jumlas" are raining this election season.

The ED had told the court on Thursday that Michel and other accused received 42 million euros as kickbacks in the defence deal.

(PTI)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau Arun Jaitley Delhi vvip chopper case BJP AgustaWestland Scams/Frauds/Rackets Congress National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : All, Except Five, Gujarat BJP And Congress LS Polls Candidates Are Crorepatis
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS


Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters