﻿
Home »  Website »  National »  Army Officer, 2 Jaish Militants Among Seven Killed In Pulwama Encounter

Army Officer, 2 Jaish Militants Among Seven Killed In Pulwama Encounter

Two Jaish-e-Mohammad militants, including a 'commander', linked to the Feb 14 Pulwama terror strike, were killed in the encounter.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 February 2019
Army Officer, 2 Jaish Militants Among Seven Killed In Pulwama Encounter
PTI Photos
Army Officer, 2 Jaish Militants Among Seven Killed In Pulwama Encounter
outlookindia.com
2019-02-18T14:05:39+0530
Also Read

An Indian Army Major and three soldiers, besides a civilian, were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Pinglan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Monday.  A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) 'commander' linked to the Pulwama terror attack is believed to have been killed in the shootout.

Another Jaish terrorist has also been killed. One of them is suspected to be the bomb maker behind the Pulwama attack, sources said.  

"In the operation at Pinglana Pulwama, two militants were killed," a Defence spokesman said.

"One officer and three jawans were also killed and operation is in progress in the area," he added.

The gunfight started late on Sunday after security forces, including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), surrounded the village following a tip off that Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants -- the same group that carried out the February 14 attack leaving a toll 40 troopers -- were hiding in the area.

"As the cordon was tightened, the holed-up militants fired triggering the gunfight. Firing exchanges have again started at the encounter site," the police added.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district.  It was the worst-ever attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in the state in1989.

(With inputs from agencies)

READ MORE IN:
Outlook Web Bureau J&K: Jammu & Kashmir Pulwama Indian Army Defence Terrorism Pulwama terror attack Terror Attack Encounters National

Post a Comment


You are not logged in, To comment please / Register
or use
Next Story : Saudi Crown Prince Arrives In Pakistan To Red Carpet Welcome, $20 Bn Investment Deals In Offing
Download the Outlook ​Magazines App. Six magazines, wherever you go! Play Store and App Store
More From Outlook Web Bureau
More From Outlook Magazine
More From Website
More From Blog
THE LATEST ISSUE
CLICK IMAGE FOR CONTENTS
Outlook VIDEOS
Advertisement

OUTLOOK TOPICS :

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z 0 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9

or just type initial letters