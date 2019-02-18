Army Officer, 2 Jaish Militants Among Seven Killed In Pulwama Encounter

An Indian Army Major and three soldiers, besides a civilian, were killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Pinglan area of Pulwama district in South Kashmir on Monday. A top Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) 'commander' linked to the Pulwama terror attack is believed to have been killed in the shootout.

Another Jaish terrorist has also been killed. One of them is suspected to be the bomb maker behind the Pulwama attack, sources said.

"In the operation at Pinglana Pulwama, two militants were killed," a Defence spokesman said.

"One officer and three jawans were also killed and operation is in progress in the area," he added.

The gunfight started late on Sunday after security forces, including the Rashtriya Rifles (RR), Special Operations Group (SOG) of the state police and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), surrounded the village following a tip off that Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM) militants -- the same group that carried out the February 14 attack leaving a toll 40 troopers -- were hiding in the area.

"As the cordon was tightened, the holed-up militants fired triggering the gunfight. Firing exchanges have again started at the encounter site," the police added.

Visuals: The 4 Army personnel including a Major, who were killed in action during encounter between terrorists and security forces, in Pinglan area of Pulwama district, belonged to 55 Rashtriya Rifles. #JammuAndKashmir (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/Wa2sxz3bzT — ANI (@ANI) February 18, 2019

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday when a Jaish-e-Mohammed suicide bomber rammed a vehicle carrying over 100 kg of explosives into their bus in Pulwama district. It was the worst-ever attack in Jammu and Kashmir since militancy erupted in the state in1989.

