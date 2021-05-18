May 18, 2021
Poshan
INX Media: HC Stays Trial Court Proceedings In Case Involving P Chidambaram, Others

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Outlook Web Bureau 18 May 2021, Last Updated at 12:13 pm
P Chidambaram
File photo
2021-05-18T12:13:11+05:30

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday stayed trial court proceedings in the CBI's INX Media corruption case involving Congress leader P Chidambaram and his son Karti. A bench headed by Justice Suresh Kumar Kait issued the notice.

He sought responses of Chidambaram and others on the CBI's plea challenging the trial court order directing supply of documents to the accused.

What has happened?

The CBI had registered its case on May 15, 2017, alleging irregularities in a Foreign Investment Promotion Board clearance granted to INX Media group for receiving overseas funds of Rs 305 crore in 2007 during Chidambaram's tenure as finance minister.

Thereafter, the ED had lodged the money laundering case.

With PTI inputs

