January 23, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'Inka Ek Hi Ilaaj Hai': BJP's Sanjeev Balyan Suggests 'Cure' For Jamia, JNU Students

'Inka Ek Hi Ilaaj Hai': BJP's Sanjeev Balyan Suggests 'Cure' For Jamia, JNU Students

BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan said if people from Western UP are given reservation in Jamia and JNU, they will cure those people who raise anti-national slogans.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
<em>'Inka Ek Hi Ilaaj Hai</em>': BJP's Sanjeev Balyan Suggests 'Cure' For Jamia, JNU Students
Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan
PTI Photo
'Inka Ek Hi Ilaaj Hai': BJP's Sanjeev Balyan Suggests 'Cure' For Jamia, JNU Students
outlookindia.com
2020-01-23T13:17:45+0530
Also read

Union Minister Sanjeev Balyan has said that if people from Western Uttar Pradesh are given 10 per cent reservation in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Jamia Millia Islamia, then nobody will be able to make anti-national slogans.

He said if students from Western UP are given reservation in these two varsities, they will cure those people a lesson who raise "anti-national slogans".

"Main Rajnath ji se nivedan karoonga, jo JNU, Jamia mein desh ke virodh mein naare lagate hain, inka ilaaj ek hi hai, pashchim Uttar Pradesh ka wahan 10 per cent reservation karwa do, sabka ilaaj kar denge, kisi ki zarurat nahi padne ki (I request Rajnath ji to give 10 per cent reservation to Western U.P in JNU and Jamia. Those who raise anti-national slogans, there is only one cure for them. These people will cure them)," Balyan said.

He was addressing a rally in support of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act in Meerut. He said there were attempts to create unrest in Western Uttar Pradesh ever since the Act was passed in the Parliament.

"Where did these people come from? Why did they come out on the streets?" Balyan asked.

He said the CAA is about giving citizenship and not taking it away. He further said that as compared to JNU and Jamia, there are more students in Meerut College who support the CAA.

Balyan has maintained a controversial figure. He was an accused in the 2013 Muzaffarnagar riots that led to the killing of more than 60 people. 

(With ANI Inputs)

Next Story >>

'He Can Go Wherever He Wants': Nitish Dares Pavan Varma Who Questioned BJP Alliance

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Meerut Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) Jamia Millia Islamia JNU (Jawaharlal Nehru University) BJP National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos