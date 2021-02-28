Injured Krishna Dhaba Owner's Son Succumbs To His Injuries In Srinagar

Aaskash Mehra, owner of a popular eatery Krishna Dhaba, who was injured in a militant attack, succumbed to his injuries on Sunday morning.

Mehra's son was critically wounded after he was shot at on February 17 near his shop. The attack took place when the European Union delegation was in Kashmir to assess the situation.

"Woke up to extremely distressing news. Young Akash Mehra who was shot at by terrorists at Krishna Dhaba has succumbed to his injuries at SMHS Hospital. I share the pain and grief of his family and stand by them as they mourn this inconsolable loss. May his soul rest in peace," mayor of Srinagar Junaid Azim Mattu tweeted.

Krishna Dabba is located at Dalgate, the high security zone close area of Srinagar.

Several high-profile installations like the office of UN Military Observers Group for India and Pakistan and the residence of the Jammu and Kashmir chief justice are located within 200 metres of the food joint.

The police have arrested three persons allegedly owing allegiance to a shadow terror outfit of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba for their involvement in the attack.

