April 21, 2021
Poshan
Indonesian Military On The Lookout For ‘Missing’ Submarine

According to the Indonesian military 53 people are onboard the submarine

Associated Press (AP) 21 April 2021
Representational Image
Unsplash
2021-04-21T17:34:08+05:30
Indonesia's military says a navy submarine is missing near the resort island of Bali with 53 people on board.

Military chief Hadi Tjahjanto says the KRI Nanggala 402 was participating in a training exercise on Wednesday when it missed a scheduled reporting call.

He says the submarine is believed to have disappeared in waters about 60 miles (95 kilometers) north of Bali.

Tjahjanto says the navy has deployed warships to search the area and has asked for help from Singapore and Australia, which have submarine rescue vessels.

 

