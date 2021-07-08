NEP Brought Massive Progress In India's Education System: Education Minister

July 08, 2021
"We are committed to making students and the youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society," said Dharmendra Pradhan.

Outlook Web Desk 08 July 2021, Last Updated at 5:10 pm
Newly appointed Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan On Thursday applauded the National Education Policy (NEP) for transforming India's education system
Newly appointed Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan claimed on Thursday that the National Education Policy (NEP) is widely responsible for inculcating a significant progress in the country's overall education repertoire. 

Pradhan was bestowed with the responsibility of education portfolio in a reshuffle-cum-expansion of the Union Council of Ministers on Wednesday. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Subhas Sekhar and Annapurna Devi were appointed as Ministers of State for Education.

In his first meeting as Education Minister, Pradhan said, "The Indian education system has taken a giant leap with the introduction of NEP, towards fostering an environment for creating a future-ready India. The policy has not only been welcomed in India but also foreign countries."

"We are committed to making students and the youth the primary stakeholders in propelling India towards an equitable knowledge society," he said.

The meeting presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi was attended by heads of centrally funded technical institutions, including IITs and IISc. 

(With PTI Inputs)

