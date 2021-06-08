India’s Covid Cases Dip Below 1 Lakh First Time In 63 Days

India has witnessed Covid 19 cases falling under one lakh for the first time in 68 days.

According to the latest data released by the union health ministry, the country’s number of daily deaths also saw a decline with 2,123 deaths, lowest in 49 days.

The daily positivity rate – number of positive cases identified per 100- stood at 4.62.

According to reports, these results may be due to the drastic reduction in the number of tests conducted.

A single day rise of 86,498 cases were registered, the lowest in 66 days, taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 2,89,96,473.

The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 3,51,309.

A total of 81,466 new cases were recorded in a span of 24 hours on April 2.

Also, 18,73,485 tests were conducted on Monday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 36,82,07,596.

The daily positivity rate has dropped to 4.62 per cent. It has been less than 10 per cent for 15 consecutive days, the ministry said.

The weekly positivity rate has declined to 5.94 per cent.

The active cases reduced to 13,03,702 comprising 4.50 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 94.29 per cent.

A net decline of 97,907 cases has been recorded in the COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

(With PTI inputs)

