July 29, 2020
Corona
India's COVID-19 Caseload Crosses 15-lakh Mark With Over 48,000 New Cases

The total coronavirus cases climbed to 15,31,669, while the country's death toll due to the disease rose to 34,193.

PTI 29 July 2020
Health workers arrives to screen people for COVID-19 symptoms at a residential building in Mumbai.
AP Photo
2020-07-29T11:59:50+0530

India's COVID-19 tally went past 15 lakh on Wednesday, two days after it crossed the 14-lakh mark, with 48,513 fresh cases recorded in a day while the recoveries surged to 9,88,029, according to the Union Health Ministry data. 

The total coronavirus cases climbed to 15,31,669, while the country's death toll due to the disease rose to 34,193 with 768 deaths being reported in a 24-hour span, the data updated at 8 am showed.

There are 5,09,447 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country presently.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients has risen to 64.51 per cent.

The total number of confirmed cases also includes foreigners.

This is the seventh consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 45,000.  

According to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 1,77,43,740 samples have been tested up to July 28 with 4,08,855 samples being tested on Tuesday. 

