Indian Army Donates 1 Lakh Covid-19 Vaccine Doses To Nepal Armed Forces

The Indian Army on Sunday gifted one lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccines made in India to the Nepal Army, according to sources.

The vaccines brought on Air India aircraft at the Tribhuvan International Airport where they were handed over by the Indian Army officials to their counterparts from the Nepal Army.

“Indian Army has gifted one lakh doses of India-made Covid–19 vaccines to Nepal Army and it will be helpful for the force,” sources from the Indian Embassy in Kathmandu said.

Earlier India, which has provided made in India vaccines to several countries, has provided 1 million doses to Nepal in January.

Previously, India has also provided medicines and testing kits to Nepal.

Nepal has so far reported 276,839 cases of coronavirus and 3,027 deaths related to it, according to my Republica, a news portal.

(With inputs from PTI)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine