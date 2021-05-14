‘India Won’t Lose Hope, Will Fight And Win’: PM Modi On Covid Second Wave

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that the country is facing an invisible enemy, referring to the Covid-19 crisis in India. He further said the government is working in war-footing mode to fight the second wave of Covid-19 and expressed confidence in winning the battle.

"After 100 years, such a terrible pandemic is testing the world at every step. We have an invisible enemy in front of us, which is in multi-form... We are overcoming obstacles in resources in the fight against the second wave of coronavirus rapidly and efforts are being made to work on war-footing mode," PM Modi said.

He also said he felt the pain and suffering that people had gone through in the past few days because of Covid-19.

While addressing a video conference on PM-KISAN scheme, the Prime Minister said 18 crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines have been given so far and the government is making efforts to ensure that people get vaccinated at a fast pace.

Stating that people have lost their close ones to this (coronavirus) enemy, Modi said, "The pain that the countrymen have endured for some time, the pain that many people have gone through, I have felt the same pain: I am feeling the same."

Modi urged people to get vaccinated when their turn comes and said people should wear masks and maintain social distancing even after vaccination.

He said medical professionals, scientists, and armed forces are working day and night to fight against Covid-19, adding that the supply of medicines is being increased through domestic production and imports.

The government is setting up oxygen plants, he stated.

Further, he asked state government to crack down on black-marketing of medicines and oxygen cylinders.

"India is not a country to lose courage. We will fight and win," he said.

Expressing concern over Covid-19 is reaching to villages, the Prime Minister asked people to follow all the protocols such as wearing masks and taking tests in case of having symptoms.

With PTI inputs

