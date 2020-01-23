'India Vs Pakistan On February 8': BJP Candidate Kapil Mishra On Delhi Elections

Kapil Mishra, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Model Town constituency for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on Thursday stirred a row, equating February 8 polls with India-Pakistan contest.

Mishra, who is often been mired in controversy owing to his tweets, wrote on Twitter that India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on February 8.

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ»ðÂÂÂÂ±ðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂ®

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

ðÂÂÂÂ£ðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ¸ðÂÂÂÂ¶ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ»



8ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂµ ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂ¯ðÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ®ðÂÂÂÂ¿ðÂÂÂÂÂÂ

ðÂÂÂÂÂÂðÂÂÂÂ²ðÂÂÂÂ¹ðÂÂÂÂµðÂÂÂÂ¶



8 à¤«à¤°à¤µà¤°à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥ÂÂà¤²à¥ÂÂ à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂ à¤¸à¤¡à¤¼à¤ÂÂà¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤¿à¤ÂÂà¤¦à¥ÂÂà¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¤° à¤ªà¤¾à¤ÂÂà¤¿à¤¸à¥ÂÂà¤¤à¤¾à¤¨ à¤ÂÂà¤¾ à¤®à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾à¤¬à¤²à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ÂÂà¤ÂÂà¤¾ — Kapil Mishra (@KapilMishra_IND) January 23, 2020

Mishra, however, did not elaborate in his tweet as to which of the two rival parties he was referring to as Pakistan -- Aam Aadmi Party or the Congress.

Also Read | If Slap Can Create Terrorist, Kejriwal Would Have Become bin Laden: Kapil Mishra On Pulwama Attacker

Later, Mishra tweeted on the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and compared the area with Pakistan.

He went on to say that Shaheen Bagh was being turned into 'Mini Pakistan'.

"Pakistan has been given entry in Shaheen Bagh, a small Pakistan is being made in Delhi. Pakistani rioters are occupying the streets of Delhi," he wrote.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission alleging "wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town seat " and demanded cancellation of his candidature.

"Kapil Mishra, the candidate of BJP has been in possession of government accommodation in last 10 years and as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC), it is mandatory for the candidate to furnish No-Dues Certificate pertaining to electricity, water and telephone expenses for such an accommodation at the time of filing nominations," the letter written by AAP to Chief Election Officer (CEO), Delhi read.

"Kapil Mishra has neither submitted the No-Dues Certificate nor filled the respective No.8 (ii) of Part A in Form No 26 and has deliberately left the said column blank in both the Form 26 filed by the said candidate," the party said in its letter to EC.

(With agency inputs)