January 23, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  'India Vs Pakistan On February 8': BJP Candidate Kapil Mishra On Delhi Elections

'India Vs Pakistan On February 8': BJP Candidate Kapil Mishra On Delhi Elections

Kapil Mishra also tweeted on the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and compared the area with Pakistan.

Outlook Web Bureau 23 January 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
'India Vs Pakistan On February 8': BJP Candidate Kapil Mishra On Delhi Elections
Senior BJP leader Harsh Vardhan with party candidate Kapil Mishra
Twitter
'India Vs Pakistan On February 8': BJP Candidate Kapil Mishra On Delhi Elections
outlookindia.com
2020-01-23T13:50:58+0530
Also read

Kapil Mishra, Bharatiya Janata Party's candidate from Model Town constituency for the upcoming Delhi assembly election on Thursday stirred a row, equating February 8 polls with India-Pakistan contest. 

Mishra, who is often been mired in controversy owing to his tweets, wrote on Twitter that India and Pakistan will compete on the streets of Delhi on February 8.

Mishra, however, did not elaborate in his tweet as to which of the two rival parties he was referring to as Pakistan -- Aam Aadmi Party or the Congress.

Also Read | If Slap Can Create Terrorist, Kejriwal Would Have Become bin Laden: Kapil Mishra On Pulwama Attacker

Later, Mishra tweeted on the anti-CAA protests in Shaheen Bagh and compared the area with Pakistan. 

He went on to say that Shaheen Bagh was being turned into 'Mini Pakistan'.

"Pakistan has been given entry in Shaheen Bagh, a small Pakistan is being made in Delhi. Pakistani rioters are occupying the streets of Delhi," he wrote.

The Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday wrote to the Election Commission alleging "wrongful acceptance of nomination forms of BJP candidate Kapil Mishra from Model Town seat " and demanded cancellation of his candidature.

"Kapil Mishra, the candidate of BJP has been in possession of government accommodation in last 10 years and as per the guidelines issued by the Election Commission (EC), it is mandatory for the candidate to furnish No-Dues Certificate pertaining to electricity, water and telephone expenses for such an accommodation at the time of filing nominations," the letter written by AAP to Chief Election Officer (CEO), Delhi read.

"Kapil Mishra has neither submitted the No-Dues Certificate nor filled the respective No.8 (ii) of Part A in Form No 26 and has deliberately left the said column blank in both the Form 26 filed by the said candidate," the party said in its letter to EC.

(With agency inputs)

Next Story >>

'Inka Ek Hi Ilaaj Hai': BJP's Sanjeev Balyan Suggests 'Cure' For Jamia, JNU Students

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau Kapil Mishra New Delhi Delhi Assembly Elections 2020 AAP: Aam Aadmi Party BJP Congress Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos