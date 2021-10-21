Advertisement
Thursday, Oct 21, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Largest Tricolour To Be Displayed At Red Fort In Celebration

A series of events have been lined up on Thursday including the launch of a Kailash Kher song and a film by Union health minister Mansukh Mandaviya to mark the vaccination milestone.

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Largest Tricolour To Be Displayed At Red Fort In Celebration
India crosses 100 crore vaccination mark | PTI

Trending

India Crosses 100 Crore Vaccine Doses: Largest Tricolour To Be Displayed At Red Fort In Celebration
outlookindia.com
2021-10-21T10:05:24+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 21 Oct 2021, Updated: 21 Oct 2021 10:05 am

India has crossed an important inoculation milestone with the country administering 100 crore Covid-19 vaccine doses to innoculate its population against the virus. 

To mark the important milestone, several events and activities have been planned at the Red Fort in New Delhi. These include the launch of a song and a film as well as the largest khadi tricolour in the country, weighing around 1,400 kg, which will be displayed on Thursday.

According to officials, the same tricolour with dimensions 225 feet by 150 feet was unfurled on October 2 – Gandhi Jayanti – in Leh. It is the largest handwoven and handspun cotton khadi flag ever manufactured in India and it reportedly measures 225 feet by 150 feet.

Related Stories

Russia Witnesses Covid-19 Surge As Vaccination Rates Remain Low

More Than 96.75 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States And UTs So Far

India Peaks Past 99-Crore Covid-19 Vaccinations

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya will also launch a song by singer Kailash Kher and an audio-visual film at the Red Fort on the occasion. On Wednesday, the minister had appealed to all those who are eligible to get inoculated without delay and contribute to the "historic" vaccination journey of India.

From the Magazine

This Election Season In UP, Lakhimpur Kheri Is The New Political Battlefield

The Negotiator: Rakesh Tikait Is The Glue Holding Farmers’ Agitation Together

Kashmir Minority Killings A Throwback To The Terrifying 90s

Feat Of Clay: Bengal’s Idol-makers Are Pushing Boundaries Of Creativity This Durga Puja Season

India's Sporting Revolution And Why Haryana, Odisha Are Model States

"The country is close to making a vaccine century. To be a part of this golden opportunity, I appeal to the citizens who are yet to be vaccinated to contribute to this historic golden vaccination journey of India by getting vaccinated immediately," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

Celebration 100 Crore Jabs

With the pandemic disrupting life and normalcy across the world and causing millions of deaths, the Covid-19 vaccine had been a saviour for many.  Not just the union health ministry, corporates and individuals are also celebrating the achievement in their own ways.


SpiceJet, for instance, will unveil a special livery at the Delhi airport to celebrate the 100 crore vaccine milestone on Thursday.

The health minister, Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and SpiceJet CMD Ajay Singh will be present on the occasion.

Mandaviya had earlier said that announcements will be made on airplanes, ships, metros and at railway stations when India achieves its target of administering 100 crore doses.

Celebrations will also be held at central government hospitals in the city to mark the occasion.

The total vaccine doses administered in the country crossed 99.7 crore on Wednesday, according to the 10.50 pm data from the Co-WIN portal, with around 75 per cent of all adults having administered the first dose and around 31 per cent having received both doses.

"After 100 crore doses are administered, we will go in mission mode to ensure that those who have taken their first dose take their second dose too to ensure they are protected against COVID-19," Mandaviya had said.

The Centre has also said that all those villages which have completed 100 per cent vaccination should mark the 100 crore-doses administered achievement by putting up posters and banners complimenting health workers for their role in the exercise.

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Mansukh Mandaviya Kailash Kher COVID-19 Vaccine 'Mission COVID Suraksha- the Indian COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission'. COVID-19 Health Ministry National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

India Logs 18,454 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

India Logs 18,454 Fresh Covid-19 Cases, Recovery Rate Highest Since March 2020

Police Commemoration Day: VP Venkaiah Naidu Pays Tribute To CRPF Personnel Who Sacrificed Own Lives

Uttarakhand Floods: Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Regions Today

Recent Killings Shatter All Claims Of Peace, Development in J&K: Farooq Abdullah

Arunachal Sector: India Boosts Firepower Along LAC To Counter Chinese Aggression

RSS, BJP, Union Ministers Hold Meeting On National Education Policy

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Meets Family Of Man Who Died In Police Custody In Agra

Himachal Pradesh: 17 Trekkers From Uttarakhand Go Missing In Kinnaur

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Uttarakhand Rains: 46 Dead, Rescue Op Underway

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Miami International Auto Show Returns After Two Years

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

Migrant Workers Leave Kashmir Valley After Spate Of Civilian Killings

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

The Olympic Flame Is On The Road To Beijing 2022

Advertisement

More from India

Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal Over No Government Hospital In Okhla

Delhi: AIMIM Chief Asaduddin Owaisi Slams Kejriwal Over No Government Hospital In Okhla

Pendency In Indian Courts Rising by 2.8% Annually: Report By Delhi-Based Non-Profit

Pendency In Indian Courts Rising by 2.8% Annually: Report By Delhi-Based Non-Profit

Congress Move To Reserve 40% Seats For Women In UP Assembly Polls Creates Buzz

Congress Move To Reserve 40% Seats For Women In UP Assembly Polls Creates Buzz

Shopian Encounter: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Militants, Soldier Killed

Shopian Encounter: Two Lashkar-e-Taiba Militants, Soldier Killed

Read More from Outlook

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

China Must Be Held Accountable For Aggression Against India: US Lawmaker

Outlook Web Desk / Top US diplomat Nicholas Burns told members of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee during his confirmation hearing on Wednesday that the US will challenge China where it must.

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

LIVE: Uttarakhand Floods | Amit Shah To Undertake Aerial Survey Of Rain-Hit Areas, Toll Touches 52

Outlook Web Desk / Union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in Dehradun late on Wednesday to take stock of the situation after over 50 were killed in rain-related incidents in the state.

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

‘Cosmetic Surgery’ Won’t Help Pakistan Cricket: Misbah-ul-Haq

PTI / Misbah-ul-Haq, former Pakistan captain, also criticised the PCB selection committee for the way it had made changes in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup squad.

Taliban Dy PM Meets Indian Diplomats, India Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid

Taliban Dy PM Meets Indian Diplomats, India Ready To Provide Humanitarian Aid

Outlook Web Desk / This was the first official meeting between India and the interim Taliban cabinet in Afghanistan since Doha.

Advertisement