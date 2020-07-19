India Sees Biggest Single-day Spike Of 38,902 Covid-19 Cases

India saw a record single- day jump of 38,902 COVID-19 cases pushing its tally to 10,77,618 on Sunday, while the total number of recoveries rose to 6,77,422, according to the Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll due to the disease rose to 26,816 with 543 fatalities reported in a day.

The data updated at 8 am on Sunday showed that 23,672 patients have recuperated in the past 24 hours, the highest so far.

There are 3,73,379 active cases presently in the country.The total number of confirmed cases includes foreigners.

This is the fourth consecutive day that COVID-19 cases have increased by more than 30,000.

Of the 543 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, 144 are from Maharashtra, 93 from Karnataka, 88 from Tamil Nadu, 52 from Andhra Pradesh, 27 from West Bengal, 26 from Delhi, 24 from Uttar Pradesh, 17 from Haryana, 16 from Gujarat and nine from Madhya Pradesh.

Bihar, Punjab and Rajasthan have reported seven fatalities each followed by Telangana with six deaths, Jammu and Kashmir five, Odisha and Puducherry three each, Assam, Tripura and Kerala two each while Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand have registered a fatality each.