Saturday, Oct 23, 2021
India Registers 16,326 New Covid-19 Cases, Active Cases Continue To Decline

As per Union Health Ministry data, the total number of deaths due to Covid-19 has reached 4,53,708 while the active cases have decreased to 1,73,728.

Active Covid-19 witness decline in India.(File photo-Representational image) | AP/PTI

2021-10-23T10:19:01+05:30
Published: 23 Oct 2021, Updated: 23 Oct 2021 10:19 am

India on Saturday registered 16,326 new Covid-19 cases.

According to the Union Health Ministry data, the total Covid-19 case tally in the country has reached to 3,41,59,562 cases.

The active Covid-19 cases have declined to 1,73,728— the lowest in 233 days.

The death toll has climbed to 4,53,708 with 666 daily fatalities.

The daily rise in new coronavirus infections has been below 30,000 for 29 straight days and less than 50,000 daily new cases have been reported for 118 consecutive days now.

The active cases have decreased to 1,73,728 comprising 0.51 per cent of the total infections, the lowest since March 2020, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.16 per cent, the highest since March 2020, the health ministry said.

A decrease of 2,017 cases has been recorded in the total active number of COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 13,64,681 tests were conducted on Friday, taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 59,84,31,162 .

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent and the weekly positivity rate was also recorded at 1.24 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 3,35,32,126, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33 per cent.

The cumulative doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive has exceeded 101.30 crore.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23. (With PTI inputs)

New Delhi COVID 19 Covid-19 India Covid-19 Cases COVID Fatalities Active Covid Cases The Union Health Ministry National
