India Records Largest Single-day Spike With 2,293 Covid-19 Cases; Death Toll Reaches 1218

India recorded the biggest spike of 2293 new cases and 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases in the country to 37336.



Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said this is the highest number of cases reported in one day.

The death toll due to the Coronavirus has reached 1218, said the Health Ministry.

The ministry added that there are 26167 active cases while 9950 cured/discharged/migrated.

According to the Health Ministry data updated Saturday morning, the highest number of confirmed cases in the country is from Maharashtra (11,506) followed by Gujarat (4,721), Delhi (3,738) and Madhya Pradesh (2,719).

Rajasthan has reported 2,666 cases, Tamil Nadu 2,526 and Uttar Pradesh 2,328.

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 1,463 in Andhra Pradesh and 1,039 in Telangana.

The number of cases has risen to 795 in West Bengal, 639 in Jammu and Kashmir, 589 in Karnataka, 497 in Kerala, 480 in Punjab and 471 in Bihar.

Haryana has reported 360 coronavirus cases, while Odisha has 149 cases.

A total 111 people have been infected with the virus in Jharkhand and 88 in Chandigarh.

Uttarakhand has reported 58 cases, Assam and Chhattisgarh have 43 cases each while Himachal Pradesh has registered 40 infections each.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands has 33 COVID-19 cases while Ladakh has reported 22 infections.

Meghalaya has reported 12 cases, Puducherry has eight cases while Goa has seven COVID-19 cases.

Manipur and Tripura have two cases each, while Mizoram and Arunachal Pradesh have reported a case each.

"Our figures are being reconciled with the ICMR," the ministry said on its website, adding, "179 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing."

States-wise distribution is subject to further verification and reconciliation, it said.

(With PTI Inputs)