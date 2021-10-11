Advertisement
Monday, Oct 11, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, the government said.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association
PM Modi launches Indian Space Association | PTI (File Photo)

Trending

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association
outlookindia.com
2021-10-11T12:48:39+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 11 Oct 2021, Updated: 11 Oct 2021 12:48 pm

The Indian Space Association (ISpA) was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. While launching the industry body aspiring to be the voice of the country's space sector, the PM said that the country never had more decisive governance and that his government was committed to reforms. 

To assert the BJP government's seriousness and commitment to bringing in important reforms, the PM spoke about the government's recent success in privatising the loss-making public airline Air India.

He said the government's policy about the public sector is that sectors where it is not needed should be opened to private enterprises.

Related Stories

Tata Group Buys Air India For ?18,000 Crore

India’s Mars Probe Designed For 6 Months Only, Completes 7 Years In Orbit .

The prime minister referred to the opening of a host of sectors from space to defence to private players, and asserted that his government has kept national interest as well the needs of different stakeholders in mind.

He said India is seeing reforms on such a wide scale because its vision is clear, which is about having an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

Modi said India is among the few countries which has end-to-end technology in the space sector.

As a partner, the government is helping industry, young innovators, start-ups and will continue doing so, he added.

He said his government's approach to reforms in the space sector is based on the four pillars; allowing the private sector freedom of innovation, government playing the enabler's role, preparing youngsters for the future and envisioning the sector as a resource to help the common man's development.

The ISpA will undertake policy advocacy and engage with all stakeholders in the Indian space domain, including the government and its agencies, the government has said.

Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena, it added.

The ISpA is represented by leading home grown and global corporations with advanced capabilities in space and satellite technologies.

Its founding members include Larson & Toubro, Nelco (Tata Group), OneWeb, Bharti Airtel, Mapmyindia, Walchandnagar Industries and Ananth Technology Limited.

Other core members include Godrej, Hughes India, Azista-BST Aerospace Private Limited, BEL, Centum Electronics and Maxar India.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk Narendra Modi Indian Space Association Modi Government BJP Reforms National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Disappointed Burglar Leaves Note After Returning From Unrewarding Heist In SDM's House

Disappointed Burglar Leaves Note After Returning From Unrewarding Heist In SDM's House

CBI Raids Ex-Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh's Premises

Indian Embassy's Dussehra Celebrations In China Attract Huge Crowds

Mahrashtra Bandh: Mumbai's 'BEST' Bus Services Suspended After Stone Pelting

Here Are The Top 10 Events Of The Day

India Logs 18,132 New Covid-19 Cases - Lowest In 215 Days

Amrapali Mess: Two-And-Half-Years After SC Verdict, No Succour For Home-Buyers

More Than 96.75 Crore Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Provided To States And UTs So Far: Centre

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

MS Dhoni Takes Chennai Super Kings To Another IPL Final

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

2021–22 ISU Challenger Series - CS Finlandia Trophy

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Durga Puja: When Faith Meets Art

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Advertisement

More from India

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

'Modern Indian Women Want To Stay Single, Don't Want To Give Birth': Claims Karnataka Health Minister

'Modern Indian Women Want To Stay Single, Don't Want To Give Birth': Claims Karnataka Health Minister

UP Man Suspected To Be Pakistani Spy Arrested In Jammu

UP Man Suspected To Be Pakistani Spy Arrested In Jammu

Read More from Outlook

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

India-China Military Talks Fail To Produce Any Resolutions For Ladakh Issue

Outlook Web Desk / The Indian army said that the Chinese side was not agreeable to them and failed to provide forward-looking proposals despite the 'constructive suggestions' made by India.

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

Omar Abdullah Aide And Jammu Leader Davinder Singh Rana Leaves National Conference To Join BJP

Naseer Ganai / Another former minister too set to join BJP in Delhi today; Rana says his move is aimed at defeating votaries 'Nixon Plan' that envisages splitting Jammu and Kashmir.

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Dhoni’s Heroics For CSK Made Kohli Jump ‘Out Of Seat’ - Watch Video

Koushik Paul / MS Dhoni smashed a six-ball 18 against Delhi Capitals to revive memories of his ability to finish matches. CSK entered the IPL final for the ninth time.

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

'India Never Had A More Decisive Govt': PM Modi Launches Indian Space Association

Outlook Web Desk / Echoing the prime minister's vision of 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat', the ISpA will help in making India self-reliant, technologically advanced and a leading player in the space arena.

Advertisement