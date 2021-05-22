India Logs 2.5 Lakh New Covid Cases, 4,194 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours

Also read
Amid many states and Union Territories reporting a decline in the number of Covid-19 infections, India logged 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours.
The country also reported 4,194 new fatalities on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.
With the latest addition, India’s total Covid caseload has surged to 2,62,89, 290.
The health ministry also stated that as of Friday, 19,33,72,819 people have been inoculated against the virus.
(More details awaited)
