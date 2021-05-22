May 22, 2021
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India Logs 2.5 Lakh New Covid Cases, 4,194 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours

India Logs 2.5 Lakh New Covid Cases, 4,194 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours

With the latest addition, India’s total Covid caseload has surged to 2,62,89, 290.

Outlook Web Bureau 22 May 2021, Last Updated at 9:46 am
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
Follow Outlook India On News
India Logs 2.5 Lakh New Covid Cases, 4,194 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours
A health worker takes a swab sample of a man to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad.
AP Photo
India Logs 2.5 Lakh New Covid Cases, 4,194 Fatalities In Last 24 Hours
outlookindia.com
2021-05-22T09:46:36+05:30
Also read

Amid many states and Union Territories reporting a decline in the number of Covid-19 infections, India logged 2,57,299 new coronavirus cases during the last 24 hours.

The country also reported 4,194 new fatalities on Friday, according to the Union health ministry.

With the latest addition, India’s total Covid caseload has surged to 2,62,89, 290.

The health ministry also stated that as of Friday, 19,33,72,819 people have been inoculated against the virus.

(More details awaited)

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine
Next Story >>

Released ONGC Official Ritul Saikia With Assam Police, Likely To Reach Home By Evening

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

Outlook Web Bureau COVID-19 National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos