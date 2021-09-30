Advertisement
Thursday, Sep 30, 2021
Covid-19: India Logs 23,529 Fresh Cases; Active Cases Lowest In 195 Days

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.85%, the highest since March 2020. 311 fresh fatalities were recorded, according to the Union Ministry of Health.

Representational Image | File Photo

2021-09-30T10:52:36+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

Published: 30 Sep 2021, Updated: 30 Sep 2021 10:52 am

India recorded 23,529 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, taking its infection tally to 3,37,39,980, while the count of active cases dipped to 2,77,020, the lowest in 195 days, according to Union Health Ministry data.

The death toll climbed to 4,48,062 with 311 daily fatalities being recorded, according to the data updated at 8 am.

The number of active cases has declined to 2,77,020, comprising 0.82% of the total infections – the lowest since March 2020, the ministry said.

The national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 97.85%, the highest since March 2020.

A decrease of 5,500 cases has been recorded in the active Covid-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Also, 15,06,254 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the country on Wednesday, taking the total number of such examinations done so far to 56,89,56,439, the data showed.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 1.56%. It has been below three% for 31 days.

The weekly positivity rate was recorded at 1.74%. This figure has been below 3% for 97 days, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease has surged to 3,30,14,898, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.33%.

The cumulative number of coronavirus vaccine doses administered in the country so far under the nationwide inoculation drive has exceeded 88.34 crores.

(With PTI Inputs)

India COVID-19 Covid-19 Cases Covid-19 India Vaccination COVID-19 Vaccine National
