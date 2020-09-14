As India-China Ties Remain Sour And Hardware Demand Skyrockets, India Faces Shortage Of Laptops

With work-from-home (WFH) and online classes having become the new norm in India, the country might witness shortage of laptops.

According to some laptop market dealers-based in Delhi, there has been a huge spike in the purchases of laptop in the market during the last 3-4 months and production has not been able to keep pace with rising demand. Moreover, shipments of laptop and computer spare parts which are mostly imported from China are also stuck at ports, leading to delay in productions in the backdrop of the Indo-China trade-war. With all these factors the laptop market is going through some serious uncertainties, according to certain sources.

A Nehru Place-based laptop retailer on condition of anonymity said, “Yes, it’s true we are facing some back-end issues for supply of laptops by various manufacturing companies. Their representatives are complaining about hardware shipments being delayed as these shipments are mostly imported from China.” He added that the laptop models available on the e-commerce websites and retail markets are different from the ones being required now.

Notably, the average number of laptops in an Indian household has increased from one or two laptops/computers to three or four, depending on the number of children and working parents in the family. Besides, there are some big orders coming from states and companies/corporate which has tremendously strained and impacted the retail market.

Roshan Singh, a resident of Gurgaon, recently bought a laptop worth Rs 45,000. “When I checked the price for the same model online, it was Rs 40,000 but since it was unavailable, I had to buy it from the retail-store Chroma where I was charged Rs 5,000 more. Since my son needed that specific model of laptop for his engineering classes, I didn’t have any other option but to pay more," said Singh.



Amandeep Kaur has two children aged 6-years and 4-years and both have online classes at the same time. He had an old laptop which he got repaired for one child and bought a new one for the other. “When the classes are for over 2 to 3 hours a day, you can’t expect children to study through mobile phones. Laptop is a must. I tried to find a pocket-friendly laptop under Rs 30,000 but didn’t have any good options,” says Amandeep adding that even e-commerce websites like Amazon and Flipkart are providing only refurbished laptops under this range.

For in-depth, objective and more importantly balanced journalism, Click here to subscribe to Outlook Magazine