Advertisement
Sunday, Oct 10, 2021
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home National

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today
The 13th round of India-China military talks is taking place in the backdrop of two recent incidents of attempted transgressions by the Chinese troops -- one in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and another in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. | File- Representational Image

Trending

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today
outlookindia.com
2021-10-10T07:54:55+05:30
Outlook Web Desk

Outlook Web Desk

More stories from Outlook Web Desk
View All

Published: 10 Oct 2021, Updated: 10 Oct 2021 7:54 am

India and China will hold the 13th round of high-level military talks on the Eastern Ladakh standoff on Sunday.

The talks aim to make forward movement in the disengagement process in the remaining friction points in eastern Ladakh, government sources said.

The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, the sources said on Saturday. 

The Indian side is expected to seek disengagement as soon as possible in the remaining friction points besides pressing for resolution of issues in Depsang Bulge and Demchok. 

The 12th round of talks had taken place on July 31. Days after the talks, the two armies completed the disengagement process in Gogra, which was seen as a significant forward movement towards the restoration of peace and tranquillity in the region. 

From the Magazine

Phantom Comics And Phantom Cigarettes: Collective Yearning For A Vanished Past

Aesthetics Of Nostalgia: The Past Is Not Just Sounds And Symbols But The Distance From Them

Song Sung Blue: Aashiqui, Violin Man And Other Stories From Here And There

Post Card From Kashmir: The Dentist They Killed, The Driver They Assaulted

Flashback: An Old-Timer Recalls Sepia-Toned Bollywood, In 70mm

The 13th round of talks is taking place in the backdrop of two recent incidents of attempted transgressions by the Chinese troops -- one in the Barahoti sector of Uttarakhand and another in the Tawang sector in Arunachal Pradesh. 

Indian and Chinese troops were engaged in a brief face-off near Yangtse in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh last week and it was resolved within few hours following talks between commanders of the two sides as per established protocols, people familiar with the development said on Friday. 

Last month, close to 100 soldiers of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) transgressed the LAC in the Barahoti sector. 

The transgression took place on August 30, and the Chinese troops returned from the area after spending few hours. 

Chief of Army Staff Gen MM Naravne on Saturday said the military build-up by China in the eastern Ladakh region and new infrastructure development to sustain the large-scale deployment are a matter of concern. 

He also said if the Chinese military maintains the deployment through the second winter, then it may lead to an LoC-like situation (Line of Control) though not an active LoC as is there on the western front with Pakistan. 

The Indian delegation at Sunday's talks is to be led by Lt Gen PGK Menon, the Commander of the Leh-based 14 Corps. 

The border standoff between the Indian and Chinese militaries erupted on May 5 last year following a violent clash in the Pangong lake areas and both sides gradually enhanced their deployment by rushing in tens of thousands of soldiers as well as heavy weaponry. 

As a result of a series of military and diplomatic talks, the two sides completed the disengagement process in the Gogra area in August. 

In February, the two sides completed the withdrawal of troops and weapons from the north and south banks of the Pangong lake in line with an agreement on disengagement. 

Each side currently has around 50,000 to 60,000 troops along the LAC in the sensitive sector.

(PTI inputs)

Tags

Outlook Web Desk China India Ladakh Defence Border Indo-China National
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

More from India

Centre Again Denied Permission To Delhi Govt For Ration Delivery Scheme: AAP

Centre Again Denied Permission To Delhi Govt For Ration Delivery Scheme: AAP

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

CBI Chief Subodh Jaiswal Summoned By Mumbai Police In Phone-Tapping Case

With Similar Agenda In South Asia, India Has No Complaints About US Deputy Secretary’s Pakistan Visit

Mehbooba Mufti Targets Centre Again, Says ‘Muscular Policy’ Used In J&K For ‘Political Dividends’

‘I Lost My Dear Father To Bullets. We Are All In It Together’: Sajad Gani Lone

Shimla’s Heritage Rothney Castle Slipping Into Oblivion

Delhi Coal Crisis: Load Shedding Likely In Coming Days; CM Kejriwal Seeks PM Modi’s Intervention

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Ramlila With A Difference

Ramlila With A Difference

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Mumbai Indians Eliminated From IPL 2021 Despite Win Vs SRH

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

Last-Ball KS Bharat Six Gives RCB Big Win Vs Delhi Capitals

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

India Celebrates Air Force Day 2021 With Parades And Acrobatic Displays

Advertisement

More from India

J&K: Teachers' Killings Monger Fear, Insecurity In Valley

J&K: Teachers' Killings Monger Fear, Insecurity In Valley

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers To Stop Trains On October 18 In Protest

Himachal’s First CM Believed ‘Small Is Beautiful’

Himachal’s First CM Believed ‘Small Is Beautiful’

Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Recovered From Assam, One held

Heroin Worth Over Rs 2 Crore Recovered From Assam, One held

Read More from Outlook

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Union Minister Ajay Mishra's Son Ashish Arrested In Lakhimpur Kheri Violence Case

Outlook Web Desk / Ashish Mishra was arrested after 11 hours of questioning. The special investigation team said he was not cooperating during the interrogation.

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Taliban Rules Out Cooperation With US Ahead Of First Direct Talks Since Afghan Exit

Associated Press / Senior Taliban officials and US representatives are meeting on Saturday and Sunday in Doha, the capital of the Persian Gulf state of Qatar.

IPL 2021, Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings Hold Edge Over Delhi Capitals

IPL 2021, Qualifier 1: Chennai Super Kings Hold Edge Over Delhi Capitals

PTI / Delhi Capitals were the best team in the league phase but Chennai Super Kings, over the years, have been the most consistent side.

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

India, China To Hold 13th Round Of Military Talks On Eastern Ladakh Standoff Today

Outlook Web Desk / The talks are scheduled to start at 10:30 AM at the Moldo border point on the Chinese side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

Advertisement