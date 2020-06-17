June 17, 2020
Poshan
Home  »  Website  »  National  »  India-China Face-off: We Want Peace But Can Give Befitting Reply, Says PM Modi

India-China Face-off: We Want Peace But Can Give Befitting Reply, Says PM Modi

In his opening remarks on day two of the virtual conference with chief ministers on coronavirus, Modi said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh will not go in vain.

PTI 17 June 2020
Google + Linkedin Whatsapp
India-China Face-off: We Want Peace But Can Give Befitting Reply, Says PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing a virtual meeting with chief ministers on coronavirus.
Twitter/ANI
India-China Face-off: We Want Peace But Can Give Befitting Reply, Says PM Modi
outlookindia.com
2020-06-17T16:33:44+0530

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the sacrifice of Indian soldiers killed in the Galwan Valley clash in Ladakh will not go in vain.

In his opening remarks on day two of the virtual conference with chief ministers on coronavirus, he also said that India wants peace but is capable of giving a befitting reply, if instigated.

For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is most important, he said.

Modi said India has always tried that differences do not become disputes. Later, the prime minister and those attending the meeting observed silence of a few minutes as a mark of respect for the slain soldiers.

Twenty Indian soldiers including a colonel, were killed on Monday evening in a clash with Chinese troops in eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley.

Next Story >>

'Don't Shoot The Messenger': SC Raps Delhi Govt For Threatening Doctors

Google + Linkedin Whatsapp

Read More in:

PTI Narendra Modi China Ladakh India-China Border Line of Actual Control (LAC) National

More from India

More From Outlook Magazine

More from Website

More from Blog

The Latest Issue

Outlook Videos