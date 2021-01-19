India To Supply Covid-19 Vaccines To 6 Countries From Tomorrow Under Grant Assistance

Also read
As India carries out its nationwide vaccination programme, the country on Tuesday announced that it will also supply Covid-19 vaccines to neighbouring countries under grant assistance from Wednesday.
Coronavirus vaccines will be exported to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles over the coming weeks and months in a phased manner in light of domestic requirements, the Ministry of External Affairs said.
It said India is awaiting confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances from Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius for the supply of the vaccines.
In a statement, the MEA said India has received several requests for the supply of Indian-manufactured vaccines from neighbouring and key partner countries.
"In response to these requests, and in keeping with India's stated commitment to use India's vaccine production and delivery capacity to help all of humanity fight the Covid pandemic, supplies under grant assistance to Bhutan, Maldives, Bangladesh, Nepal, Myanmar and Seychelles will begin from January 20," it said.
"In respect of Sri Lanka, Afghanistan and Mauritius, we are awaiting their confirmation of necessary regulatory clearances," it added.
India has already rolled out a massive coronavirus vaccination drive under which two vaccines, Covishield and Covaxin, are being administered to frontline health workers across the country.
While Oxford-AstraZeneca's Covishield is being manufactured by the Serum Institute, and the Covaxin is being produced by Bharat Biotech.
With PTI inputs
