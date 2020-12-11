India And Uzbekistan Stand Together Against Terrorism, Says PM Modi At Virtual Summit

Also read
India and Uzbekistan are firmly standing together against terrorism, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the virtual summit being held with Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
He said, “We have similar views on regional security issues”.
PM Modi also said that he wanted to visit Uzbekistan this year, but could not do so because of the pandemic.
The Prime Minister also expressed his wish to strengthen ties with Uzbekistan. He said, “We want to further deepen development partnership with Uzbekistan.”
