Indo-China Border Row: Rahul Gandhi Demands Sacking Of Union Minister VK Singh

Lashing out at Union minister VK Singh, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday demanded that the former should be sacked.

The Congress MP made the remarks after VK Singh reportedly said that India has transgressed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) more often than the Chinese side.

"Why is a BJP minister helping China make a case against India? He should’ve been sacked. Not sacking him means insulting every Indian Jawan," Rahul Gandhi tweeted.

Attacking Singh, Rahul Gandhi said if the BJP did not sack the minister, it would be an insult to Indian soldiers.



(With PTI inputs)

