Incessant Rains In Madhya Pradesh, Several Rivers In Spate

Several rivers are in spate in Madhya Pradesh and many low-lying areas inundated following incessant rains in various parts of the state, officials said on Thursday.

The India Meterological Department (IMD) has forecast "very heavy to extremely heavy showers" in 18 districts till Friday morning.

Heavy rains in last three days caused water-logging in low-lying areas as several rivers and streams were in spate.

Jabalpur district's Patan area received the maximum 243 mm rainfall in 24 hours ending at 8.30 am on Thursday, IMD Bhopal centre's duty officer R R Tripathi said.

In some places, including state capital Bhopal, the authorities had to open sluice gates of reservoirs to release water after they were filled up to their maximum storage capacity following heavy rains, said an official in the water resources department.

"The water level of the Indira Sagar dam, MP's largest reservoir located in Khandwa district, has reached 260.4 metres, just 1.73 m short of full capacity," water resources department's executive engineer Kamlesh Raikwar told PTI.

The dam has the capacity to hold 8,364 million cubic metres of water, he added.

On Wednesday, four people drowned in Mandsaur and Betul districts, an official earlier said, adding that around 3,000 people were shifted following heavy rains and floods.

"Almost the entire state received rainfall in last 24 hours. Monsoon is active in east Madhya Pradesh and vigorous in western parts of the state," Tripathi said.

"Very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall" is likely to occur at isolated places in 18 districts, including Mandsaur, Raltlam, Neemuch and Ujjain, till Friday morning, he said.

Rain or thundershowers are likely to occur at most places in Gwalior, Chambal, Ujjain, Bhopal, Indore, Hoshangabad and Sagar districts.

Many places in Rewa, Shahdol and Jabalpur are also likely to receive showers, he added.